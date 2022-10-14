Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Citizens Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE CIA opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.99.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 20.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIA)
