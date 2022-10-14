Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE CIA opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 20.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Citizens

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citizens by 56.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Citizens by 86.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Stories

