Civic Market Capitalization Achieves $120.14 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $120.14 million and $6.75 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.97 or 0.27719340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010826 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Civic has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Civic is 0.12028566 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $9,648,223.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.civic.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.