Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Buys $326,000.00 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,942,675.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 7.6 %

CCO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,229. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $693.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $643.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.