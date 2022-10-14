ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires $853,165.92 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $853,165.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,324,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,026,918.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $1,168,829.28.

On Monday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,496 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $643,264.96.

Shares of EMO stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $342,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

