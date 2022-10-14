Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $130.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,518.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock worth $4,970,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 195.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 14.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 235,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the second quarter worth $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 109.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 14.2% during the first quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,822,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

