Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($4.24). The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.91 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 333.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Clearway Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Stories

