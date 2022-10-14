Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,045,000 after buying an additional 1,051,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

