ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Update

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClimateRock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,429,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of CLRC stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. ClimateRock has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.