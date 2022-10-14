Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $164.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

