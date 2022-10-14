Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kirby were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $397,035,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kirby by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kirby by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,983,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,227,000 after buying an additional 262,640 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 20.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,830,000 after buying an additional 300,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 18,106.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after buying an additional 1,143,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

