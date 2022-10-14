Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.87 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

