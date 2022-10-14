Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.87 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.88.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
