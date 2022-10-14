Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $5.54 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

