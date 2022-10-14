Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 205,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,532,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup raised their price target on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 88.55% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 329,673 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,199,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 797,158 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

