CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLST Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 27,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. CLST has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
About CLST
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLST (CLHI)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.