CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLST Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 27,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. CLST has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Get CLST alerts:

About CLST

(Get Rating)

See Also

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.