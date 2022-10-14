CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 0.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 1.3 %

CME Group stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.92. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

