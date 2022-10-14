CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.42.

CNHI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,118. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

