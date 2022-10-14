Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.04 and last traded at $55.93. 418,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,834,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

