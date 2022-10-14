Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.
CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.
Shares of CTSH opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
