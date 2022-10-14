Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

