Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.62 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Coin98 has a market cap of $70.81 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

