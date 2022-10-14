Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,183.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COIN opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 2.73. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

