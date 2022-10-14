Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Colicity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colicity stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Colicity Price Performance

Shares of COLIW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12. Colicity has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

