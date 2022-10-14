Colorado Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 2.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,024. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

