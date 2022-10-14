Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,205 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 337,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,111,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

PHB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

