Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,461 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $36.07. 457,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,578,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

