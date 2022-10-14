Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMCO. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.
Columbus McKinnon Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.09. 3,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,249. The company has a market capitalization of $718.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.
Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,089 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,663,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
