Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,050,608. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

