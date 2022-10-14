Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 538 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 50.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.47. 528,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,875,750. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.