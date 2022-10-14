Comparing biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) & Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and biote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 7.23 -$3.63 million N/A N/A biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.1% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A biote N/A -52.44% 8.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tauriga Sciences and biote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 4 0 3.00

biote has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 130.34%. Given biote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Summary

biote beats Tauriga Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

