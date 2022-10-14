Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

