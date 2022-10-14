Compound Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.43 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $54.24 or 0.00282883 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $394.16 million and approximately $25.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.67334185 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $39,351,680.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

