Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $58,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 686,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

