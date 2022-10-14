Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Short Interest Update

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNDB opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the second quarter worth about $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $4,343,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

