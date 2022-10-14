CONMED Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CONMED in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million.

CONMED Trading Up 3.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

CNMD opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.