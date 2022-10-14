ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.16.

NYSE:COP opened at $122.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

