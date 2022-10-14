Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,441. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day moving average of $242.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 728.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

