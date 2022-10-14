Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.64.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

