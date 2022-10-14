Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellium in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 28,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,567. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. Constellium has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Constellium by 7.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

