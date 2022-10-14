Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $108.88. 13,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,869. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average is $116.37. Copart has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Copart shares are set to split on Friday, November 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 4th.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

