Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,888. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

