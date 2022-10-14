CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

