Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $142,000 in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $921.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.