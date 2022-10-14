Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.90.
Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
