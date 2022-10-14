Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.45

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 16613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,865,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after buying an additional 403,783 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 87.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 333,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.