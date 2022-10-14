Cosmos Price Tops $12.07 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $12.07 or 0.00061344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and $360.77 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001430 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos (ATOM) is a cryptocurrency . Cosmos has a current supply of 0 with 286,370,297 in circulation. The last known price of Cosmos is 12.05357941 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $397,769,556.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cosmos.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

