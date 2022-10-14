Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $354.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.83 and a 200-day moving average of $333.94. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $200.13 and a 12 month high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.