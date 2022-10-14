Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.