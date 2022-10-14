Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF makes up about 1.9% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 122,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 36,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

ACWF stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

