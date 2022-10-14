Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 639,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPSB stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

