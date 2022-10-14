Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 1299481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

