COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Up 702.3% in September

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 702.3% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COVA Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,439,000. CVI Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 6.8% during the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 351,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 235,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 246.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 990,424 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ COVA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. COVA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

